Kingston Western police list wanted men and persons of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Western Police have named three men on their wanted list. The men are being sought in relation to several incidents in the division.

They are;

1. Jazmar Wilson, otherwise called 'Grants Pen',

2. Shadane McKenzie, otherwise called 'Phillipines',

3. Peter Cooper, otherwise called 'Chu Chu'.

In the meantime, nine other men (also from the division), have been listed as persons of interest.

They are:

1. Stewart Burton otherwise called 'Bing',

2. Collin Rose otherwise called 'Adums',

3. Kareem Martin otherwise called 'Chubles',

4. A man known only as 'Nigel',

5. A man known only as 'Kevin Blacks',

6. A man known only as 'Soldjie',

7. A man known only as 'Bimbo',

8. A man known only as 'Bam Bam',

9. A man known only as 'Boysie'.

According to a release, detectives believe that these men can assist with their investigations. They are asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch by 6:00 pm, on Wednesday, February 16.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.