Kingston Western police name nine persons of interest

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Kingston Western police have listed nine individuals as persons of interest.

The police believe the men can help them with ongoing investigations in the division.

They are urged to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch by 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 10.

They are:

Tarik Chambers, otherwise called 'Bootman'

Raheem Foster, otherwise called 'Stretchy' or 'Squaddy'

Jerome Noble, otherwise called 'Little Willy'

Shemar Ralford, otherwise called 'Baby'

Men known only as:

'Bigger'

'Will Smith'

'Todoe'

'Puppa'

‘Jomo’

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to call the Denham Town police at 876-922-6441, 119 police emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.