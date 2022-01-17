Kingston and St Andrew Family Court closed due to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Kingston and St Andrew Family Court on Duke Street, downtown Kingston is closed until further notice due to positive COVID cases among staff members.

Director of Client Services, Communications and Information at the Court Administration Division (CAD) Kadiesh Fletcher said, “During the closure, emergency matters will be heard at the Kingston & St Andrew Parish Court - Criminal Division in Half Way Tree, St Andrew.

“Emergency matters include child maintenance, domestic violence, matters involving children in conflict with the law and any other matter deemed to be an emergency by the Judge of the Family Court,” Fletcher said.

“The Judiciary is urging members of the public to take extra precaution to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus. For further information, people may contact the CAD at 876-754-8337 or toll-free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm,” a release said.