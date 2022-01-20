Kingston and St Andrew Family Court reopens for emergency matters only

Kingston and St Andrew Family Court reopens for emergency matters onlyThursday, January 20, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Kingston and St Andrew Family Court on Duke Street in downtown Kingston has reopened today (Thursday, January 20) but will only be facilitating emergency matters.
These matters include child maintenance, domestic violence cases, matters involving children in conflict with the law and any other matter deemed to be an emergency by a Judge of the Family Court.
The court was closed on Monday, January 17, 2022, to facilitate deep cleaning after some staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The public will be advised as to when the court will resume full operation.
For further information, persons may contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or toll-free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.
