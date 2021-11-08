Kingston listed on Condé Nast Traveller's Top Vacation Spots for 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller's has included Kingston, Jamaica, as a must-see destination in 2022 for travellers interested in cultural tourism.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, destinations on the list, divided into categories to suit all travel appetites such as 'best for foodies' and 'best for adventure junkies', were selected based on their expected impact on the year ahead in the travel and tourism industries.

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett welcomed this recognition as his ministry is focused on promoting city tourism in the country's capital.

"Kingston is a beautiful destination, and I am extremely pleased it is getting the recognition it deserves by such an acclaimed publication. Kingston is a UNESCO-designated Creative City, which was selected because it has much to offer, primarily in areas of art, culture, gastronomy, and eco-tourism," Bartlett said.

"I am pleased to share that Kingston will also see nearly 500 new hotel rooms opening before 2023. Therefore, options for accommodation for our potential visitors will expand significantly in the months to come," he added.

In recognising the destination, Condé Nast Traveller shared that Kingston is “claiming a new identity as a spirited cultural hub overflowing with multicultural restaurants, world-class galleries, and carnivals to rival the spectacles of Rio”.

They encouraged visitors to venture outside of Kingston to places such as Runaway Bay and Makka beach for surfing. They also recommended School of Vision, which was described as an “active commune and guest house celebrating Rastafarian culture to enjoy Nyahbinghi music, dancing, and drumming”.

The list for “Best for Culture Lovers” also included Oslo, Norway; New Orleans; Egypt; and Menorca.

Condé Nast Traveller is a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine published by Condé Nast. The magazine has won 25 National Magazine Awards.