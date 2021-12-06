Kingston man arrested after robbing two homes in Portmore

Kingston man arrested after robbing two homes in PortmoreMonday, December 06, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A 36-year-old Kingston man was on Friday arrested after he reportedly broke into two houses in Portmore, St Catherine and stole several electronic devices.
Emmanuel Sibbles of New Haven, Kingston, has been charged with two counts of larceny.
Reports are that sometime before 4:30 am, Sibbles reportedly broke into the houses and took several devices.
The victims alerted the cops and Sibbles was arrested in the New Haven area of St Andrew less than an hour after the theft.
The police said that three laptops and two cellular phones were stolen from the houses in Portmore and all the items were recovered.
Law enforcers are once again imploring citizens to be vigilant, especially during this yuletide season.
They are urging citizens to report all suspicious persons and activities to the police, ensure that homes and businesses are properly secured and use electronic devices to assist with monitoring of assets where possible.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy