Kingston man arrested after robbing two homes in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A 36-year-old Kingston man was on Friday arrested after he reportedly broke into two houses in Portmore, St Catherine and stole several electronic devices.

Emmanuel Sibbles of New Haven, Kingston, has been charged with two counts of larceny.

Reports are that sometime before 4:30 am, Sibbles reportedly broke into the houses and took several devices.

The victims alerted the cops and Sibbles was arrested in the New Haven area of St Andrew less than an hour after the theft.

The police said that three laptops and two cellular phones were stolen from the houses in Portmore and all the items were recovered.

Law enforcers are once again imploring citizens to be vigilant, especially during this yuletide season.

They are urging citizens to report all suspicious persons and activities to the police, ensure that homes and businesses are properly secured and use electronic devices to assist with monitoring of assets where possible.