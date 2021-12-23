Kingston man charged in triple murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-three-year-old Selassie Harvey, of Chancery Lane, Kingston, is charged with three counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm, following an incident along the Gordon Town main road, St Andrew on Tuesday, May 25.

Harvey is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Raymond Palmer, otherwise called 'Reggie', a bearer, 30-year-old Demoy Foster, otherwise called 'Demmie', a stall operator, and 22-year-old Andre Jackson, otherwise called 'Puppy', a delivery man, all of Gordon Town in the parish.

Reports from the police are that about 5:20 pm, all three men were among a group of people at a stall when Harvey and other men armed with handguns opened gunfire at them, hitting four people. Palmer died on the spot, Foster, Jackson and the other man were taken to the hospital where the man was treated and released. Foster and Jackson later succumbed.

Harvey was arrested and subsequently charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.