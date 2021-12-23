Kingston man charged in triple murder

Kingston man charged in triple murderThursday, December 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-three-year-old Selassie Harvey, of Chancery Lane, Kingston, is charged with three counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm, following an incident along the Gordon Town main road, St Andrew on Tuesday, May 25.
Harvey is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Raymond Palmer, otherwise called 'Reggie', a bearer, 30-year-old Demoy Foster, otherwise called 'Demmie', a stall operator, and 22-year-old Andre Jackson, otherwise called 'Puppy', a delivery man, all of Gordon Town in the parish.
Reports from the police are that about 5:20 pm, all three men were among a group of people at a stall when Harvey and other men armed with handguns opened gunfire at them, hitting four people. Palmer died on the spot, Foster, Jackson and the other man were taken to the hospital where the man was treated and released. Foster and Jackson later succumbed.
Harvey was arrested and subsequently charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy