Kingston man charged with conspiracy to commit murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A Kingston man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after admitting to transporting two gunmen to kill a man on Third Street in Greenwich Town, Kingston 11, on Tuesday, March 8.

Twenty-four-year-old Shaquel Stanford of Third Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 11, was the driver of the grey Toyota Mark X motor car that was linked to the scene, following review of Jamaica Eye CCTV footage.

Reports are that about 6:00 pm, Derrick Wright, a chef of Third Street, Kingston 11, was shot and killed while sitting on the roadway. He was pounced upon by armed men who shot him several times. The men were seen exiting the Toyota Mark X on Marcus Garvey Drive, where they also reboarded the same car following the murder.

Investigations led to Stanford's apprehension on Wednesday, March 16 and the motor car was seized. He was charged following an interview. His court date is being arranged.

“Commendations must be given to the team from the St Andrew South Police Division who left no stone un-turned in solving this murder. And although this is only one of three men who were involved in the incident, the investigation is ongoing. We want these and other criminals to know that we will not stop in our efforts to bring them to justice,” said Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, Commanding Officer for the St Andrew South Police Division.