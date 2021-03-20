Kingston man charged with illegal possession of firearm

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is scheduled to face the court to answer to the charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a gun seizure on White Lane in Kingston on Thursday.

He is 25-year-old Tourenio Douglas of Penwood Road in the parish.

The police said about 3:30 pm, lawmen conducted operations in the area, when a premises occupied by Douglas and a woman was searched.

The police said Douglas, who was seen hiding inside a room, was accosted, searched and a magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition was found in his possession. A further search was conducted and a 9mm Browning pistol was found in the ceiling of the house, the police said.

Douglas was subsequently arrested and charged.