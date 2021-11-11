Kingston man charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm

Kingston man charged with murder, illegal possession of firearmThursday, November 11, 2021
Twenty-one-year-old Timalcolm Francis, otherwise called 'Malcolm', has been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident that took place in his community on Thursday, April 22.
Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that around 8:05 pm, Francis and other men, all armed with handguns, pounced upon thirty-one-year-old Oshane Erroldo Brown, otherwise called 'Gaza', and opened fire at him. Brown was shot in the head.
The group of men made their escape.
Brown was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Francis was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 13 during a police operation. He was later charged after an identification parade and a question and answer session on Tuesday, November 09.
A court date for the matter has not yet been finalised.
