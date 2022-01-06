Kingston man charged with several offences

Kingston man charged with several offencesThursday, January 06, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 29-year-old man suspected of carrying out a gun attack on several persons on Regent Street in downtown, Kingston last month has been slapped with multiple charges including shooting with intent.
He is Marlon Hill of Brysford Street in Kingston. Hill is also facing charges of assault at common- law and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the December 28 incident.
Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that Hill and other men allegedly drove up on Regent Street in a Grey Nissan Latio and opened fire at several persons who were standing along the roadway. When the shooting subsided, one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.
Police reports further indicate that after the shooting, lawmen intercepted the motor vehicle being driven by Hill along Nethersole Drive in the Arnett Gardens community.
Hill was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised.
The other occupants of the vehicle escaped.
Anyone with information on the wanted persons and their whereabouts is being asked to contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stop at 311.
Law enforcers are reminding the public that it is an offence to harbour fugitives.
