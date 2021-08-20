Kingston man charged with wounding, shooting with intent

Kingston man charged with wounding, shooting with intentFriday, August 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica– Twenty-five-year-old Junior Creary of Carnarvon Street, Kingston 3 was arrested and charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident along Pembroke Road, Kingston 2 on Monday, July 12.
Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 8:39 am, Creary opened gunfire hitting two men who were later taken to hospital where they were admitted in serious condition.
Creary was arrested in Claremont, St Ann on Tuesday, August 17 and charged on Thursday, August 19.
His court date is being finalised
