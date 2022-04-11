Kingston man facing firearm and robbery charges in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica— Ricardo Sudlow, a 41-year-old telecom installer of Geranium Path, Mona Heights in Kingston was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, robbery with aggravation and shooting with intent following an incident in Balmoral Heights, Tower Isles, St Mary on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Reports are that about 8:38 pm, a man drove home and while parking his motor vehicle he was allegedly pounced upon by Sudlow who pointed a firearm at him and robbed him of his property. Sudlow then fired two shots at the man and escaped in the motorcar.

Sudlow was charged after a question and answer session was conducted.