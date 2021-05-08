Kingston man goes missing in Westmoreland

Kingston man goes missing in WestmorelandSaturday, May 08, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Twenty-two-year-old Javaughni Hardial of Sutchiff Avenue, Kingston 20 has been missing since last Sunday.
He was last seen in Westmoreland.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Whithorn Police are that about 8:00 am, Hardial was last seen in Deans Valley district, Whithorn in Westmoreland, dressed in black shirt, blue sweat pants and a pair of black sneakers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jevaughni Hardial is being asked to contact the Whithorn Police at 876-957-7713, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
