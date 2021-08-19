Kingston man nabbed driving with illegal gun during curfew

Kingston man nabbed driving with illegal gun during curfewThursday, August 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Kingston man who was found with a gun when officers pulled him over during curfew hours early this morning has been charged with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
He is 28-year-old Ackeem Francis, otherwise called 'Skeemas', an electrician of Betram Drive in Delacree Park.
Reports are that a team of officers observed a motor vehicle at the traffic light at the intersection of Waltham Park Road and Hagley Park Road about 12:45 am and signalled the driver to pull over.
The police said Francis, who was the driver, was interviewed and a search conducted, during which a P380 firearm and seven rounds of ammunition were found.
He was then arrested and charged.
