Kingston man on wounding with intent charge

Kingston man on wounding with intent chargeSunday, June 06, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A man who attacked another with a machete on Jarrett Lane, Stokes Hall in St Thomas has been charged with wounding with intent.
Charged in relation to the Saturday, May 1 incident is 21-year-old Rohan Miller otherwise called 'Glen Age,' of Carlo Way, Harbour View in Kingston.
According to police reports, about 8:05 am, the complainant was walking along the roadway when Miller attacked him with a machete chopping him all over his body. The police said the complainant was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.
Miller was reportedly apprehended on warrant on Friday, June 4 in the Stokes Hall community and subsequently charged after a question and answer interview.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy