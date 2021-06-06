Kingston man on wounding with intent charge

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A man who attacked another with a machete on Jarrett Lane, Stokes Hall in St Thomas has been charged with wounding with intent.

Charged in relation to the Saturday, May 1 incident is 21-year-old Rohan Miller otherwise called 'Glen Age,' of Carlo Way, Harbour View in Kingston.

According to police reports, about 8:05 am, the complainant was walking along the roadway when Miller attacked him with a machete chopping him all over his body. The police said the complainant was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

Miller was reportedly apprehended on warrant on Friday, June 4 in the Stokes Hall community and subsequently charged after a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.