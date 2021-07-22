Kingston mayor urges early administrative preparations for summer youth employment programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams has urged councillors to do early administrative preparations for the Ministry of Local Government Youth Employment 2021 Summer Programme in order to avoid payment and bank account issues.

The programme, which will run from August 6 to September 3, will employ an estimated 600 youths aged 17 to 24 from the 40 divisions of the KSAMC.

Williams told Tuesday's Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Council meeting at the Conference Centre that the ministry had informed the corporation on Monday, July 12, of the details for this year's programme.

A total of 20,000 youths islandwide have been employed under the summer youth employment programme which the ministry started five years ago.

Since its inception, the programme has employed 5,000 youths islandwide annually for the summer through the municipalities.

However, the number of youths to be employed for 2021 has been increased to 6,000.

Each participant will be paid $40,000 and their work will include COVID-19 response support to communities islandwide.

Claudene Edwards