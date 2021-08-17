Kingston teen on firearm, wounding charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Kingston teenager has been charged with wounding with intent, shooting with intent and illegal possession firearm and ammunition following an incident along Lagos Drive, Payne Land in Kingston 11 on Tuesday, May 11.

The police said that the complainants were standing along a roadway in the community about 11:05 pm, when the teen, who was among a group of men allegedly pounced upon them and opened gunfire. Two people received gunshot injuries.

Following an investigation, the teen was arrested and subsequently charged.

His identity is being withheld because he is under 18 years old.