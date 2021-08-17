Kingston teen on firearm, wounding charges

Kingston teen on firearm, wounding chargesTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A Kingston teenager has been charged with wounding with intent, shooting with intent and illegal possession firearm and ammunition following an incident along Lagos Drive, Payne Land in Kingston 11 on Tuesday, May 11.
The police said that the complainants were standing along a roadway in the community about 11:05 pm, when the teen, who was among a group of men allegedly pounced upon them and opened gunfire. Two people received gunshot injuries.
Following an investigation, the teen was arrested and subsequently charged.
His identity is being withheld because he is under 18 years old.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy