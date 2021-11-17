Kingston woman charged with brother's murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A woman who swung a metal gate twice at the head of her unconscious brother following an argument that occurred at Long Lane in Kingston last Thursday, has been charged with his murder.

Charged is 56-year-old Desrine Stewart, a housekeeper of the community.

The deceased is 68-year-old David Brown.

Reports are that on November 11, at about 10:00 pm, Stewart and her brother had an argument during which she pushed him. He reportedly fell to the ground, hit his head and while he was on the ground, she allegedly swung a metal gate and hit him in his head twice.

The police said Brown was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Stewart was taken into custody the same day where she was questioned and later charged with murder.