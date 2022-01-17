Kingston woman seeks assistance in finding missing twin sister

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Chevelle Blake is calling on Jamaica to assist her family in finding her twin sister, 26-year-old Chantel Blake McCalla, who has been missing for over a week.

Chantel, a mother of four who resides in Liguanea Mews, Kingston, was last seen on Thursday, January 6 in Old Harbour, St Catherine about 11:00 am.

“This is bigger than the police. They are not relating anything to the family. I cannot just sit down and wait on the police. It's been over a week and we haven't heard anything comforting. Nothing at all. So, we need to reach out to the world at large because there must be somebody that knows something, somebody that can say something, somebody that can be of assistance. There is a reward of $250,000 for anyone that has any information leading to her safe return,” a distressed Chevelle told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“We are relying on the police and they are just disappointing us as the days go by. So, we are begging. We are beseeching the people of Jamaica,” she continued. “If anyone has any information that you think will be of help to bring Chantel back home safely to her kids, we'll really appreciate it. If you want to reach out to me anonymously, that can be done. Just let us know what you know so we can find her.”

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), at the time of her disappearance, Chantel was wearing a multi-coloured blouse and dark blue jeans. Further, the JCF said that all efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Chevelle told OBSERVER ONLINE that the family, who is anxiously waiting for answers, has been hit extremely hard.

“This has had a negative impact on the family. We are scared. We don't know who to talk to, we don't know who to trust. Sometimes we are just lost. We don't know the first direction to go to because it is just happening so quickly and so unexpectedly. Chantel is not known as the type of person that anyone would want to harm. She is quiet, she is humble, she keeps to herself. So, it is just really affecting us in a negative way,” Chevelle lamented.

“We can't eat and we can't sleep. I can't even go to work. It's just messed up. I feel like a part of me is missing because I don't know what happened to her. I don't know where she is and I don't know the first place to look. I just feel lost.”

Since the ordeal began, she added, she hasn't been able to see her sister's children. She said the children have been taken to Godparents by their father.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chantel Blake McCalla is asked to contact the Matilda's Corner Police at 876-978-6003, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.