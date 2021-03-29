Kirk Barrett of St Catherine missing

St CATHERINE, Jamaica -- Thirty-nine-year-old Kirk Barrett of Ellerslie Pen, Spanish Town in St Catherine has been missing since Saturday.



He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.



Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 2:00 pm, Barrett was last seen along St Johns Road in the parish. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket suit and purple shirt. He has not been heard from since.



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kirk Barrett is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.





