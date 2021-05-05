Kiwanis Club gives Buff Bay High School tablets valued $125k on Teacher's Day

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Buff Bay High School received fourteen tablets Wednesday morning from the Kiwanis Club of North St Andrew valued at $125,000.

The presentation was made at the school by Club President Michael Powell to Tashell Davis (student footballer).

In making the presentation Leighton McKnight, Distinguished Lieutenant Governor of Kiwanis Club of North St Andrew said, “We have been doing a lot in Kingston since the Coronavirus pandemic and as we all know the challenge of online learning and the need for virtual learning a lot of students in the rural areas have no access, so we at the Kiwanis Club of North St Andrew in partnership of the Kiwanis Club of St George’s Buff Bay and the instrumentality of a teacher here and Kiwanian Natalie Brown we decided that we would help Buff Bay High School as we think no child should be left behind and every child should at least have an instrument in this time.”

President Powell, for his part said, “We are about the children and making the world better, one community, one child at a time and wherever the child or children are we go or wherever the project is once we are able to reach we reach.”

School Principal Sandra Buchanan was delighted with the donation and issued a plea for additional assistance.

“The Board of Management, staff and students say thanks to Mr McKnight and Powell from the St Andrew North Kiwanis Club for their donation of these tablets which is really needed. Most of our students at Buff Bay High School are off line and we have to be doing a lot of fortnightly drop-offs which is very tedious. We are so grateful for this donation which is going to help fourteen more of our students to access classes on line and fourteen more for direct learning so we are very grateful,” she told the gathering.

“We are appealing to all those who can donate to us because there are many, many more students who are in need of tablets. This is a very, very good morning for us on this special ‘Teacher’s Day’ as I am sure the teachers will be delighted to see fourteen more students in the virtual classroom.”

