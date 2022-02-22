Klansman Gang member allegedly asked I-Octane to get him out of the country

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Witness Number One, the second ex-member of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang turned Crown Witness in the ongoing trial of 33 accused members of that outfit has claimed that discussions were held with dancehall artiste I-Octane, real name Byiome Muir, to spirit a Klansman member out of the country as a part of his entourage.

This is the second time that the witness is alleging a connection between the gang and the dancehall artiste, who has vociferously denied the initial claim.

The witness made the latest assertion today following the playing of yet another phone call recording, several of which have been played for the courts in which members of the gang and himself held discussions.

During the call in question, the witness who was in discussion with the accused Fabian Johnson o/c Crocs, was being told about a sum of money that alleged gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan had said was to be collected from the artiste.

The witness in responding to a question from the prosecutor leading the evidence alleged that the artiste had also told Johnson that a visa could be obtained easily.

“He was talking to I-Octane about getting a visa to leave the country and I-Octane was saying that easy,” the witness claimed.

In November last year the witness referenced multiple visits by himself and Bryan to the St Andrew studios of the dancehall artiste.

According to the witness while at the studio, I-Octane would be recording music.



"More than one time we went to the studio," the witness said, adding that the facility was located on Dunrobin Avenue going toward Constant Spring Road in a plaza next to a car mart.



He made the disclosure in the course of identifying Johnson who he said accompanied himself and Bryan on those night time visits.