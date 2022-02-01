Klansman Trial: Couple fatally shot before house set on fire - expert

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Twenty-six-year old Jermaine Bryan and his partner 25-year-old bartender Cedella Walder, who were allegedly murdered by members of the Klansman Gang in New Nursery, St Catherine in 2017, were dead before their house was set ablaze, a government forensic pathologist testified Tuesday morning.

The expert, who took the stand for the first time in the ongoing trial in which 33 individuals are facing various charges, said the cause of death of the couple who were burnt beyond visual recognition was attributed to gunshot injuries.

She said Walder had received three shots, one of which penetrated the chest, entered the left lung, and pierced the heart before exiting though the neck injuring the trachea in the process. According to the pathologist, Walder had been shot from behind.

Her partner, the court was told, also died before the fire and had three gunshot wounds to the front of his body where one bullet pierced his left lung and the heart. According to the expert, the cause of death for Bryan was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

According to the evidence led before the court so far, the two were killed on what would have been their first night together at Bryan's home.

The marauding gunmen, allegedly members of the Klansman Gang, kicked in the gate and door to the wooden dwelling, shot the two and set the structure ablaze.

- Alicia Dunkley-Willis