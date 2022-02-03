Klansman Trial: Third cell phone entered into evidence

The Crown in the trial of the 33 alleged members of the St Catherine-based Klansman Gang on Thursday morning, after three failed attempts last term, managed to enter the last of three cellular phones with purported incriminating conversations between gangsters into evidence.

The gadget, a black Alcatel cellphone, is one of three devices that the Crown is counting on as part of the body of evidence in the case against the alleged gangsters.

Witness number one, a former gang member turned crown witness, had testified that he turned over to the police three phones, two of which were given to him by the cops, with recordings of conversations between himself and members of the gang, including alleged leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan.

He said he downloaded a call recording app to automatically tape multiple cell phone conversations which were also saved. He forwarded the recordings to cops when the memory became full.

The third handset, the Alcatel, had only been marked for identification after being rejected by the Court after three tries on the part of the Crown. This as the lead investigator in the case, when handed the gadget, had been unable to open the device to retrieve the unique identification number stored inside.

He said at the time that, prior to the trial, he had accessed that number by dialing a particular series of digits on the phone which would then produce that number. He was however unable to utilise the dial up feature when he took the witness stand in November to testify because the phone had not been charged.

The prosecution in a subsequent attempt tried to have the detective access the gadget which had been charged by the court's registrar. They however encountered another roadblock when it was revealed by the detective that the phone had been locked with a pin, presumably by the witness, and he was unfamiliar with that code. Based on his not being able to prove that the identification number he had recorded in his notes was the same one attributed to the phone, the attempt to have the gadget entered as evidence failed.

On Thursday morning, however, during the testimony of an expert witness who is a cyber incident response specialist, the beleaguered handset along with the compact disc bearing the data extracted from it were successfully entered into evidence by the Crown.

The expert witness maintained that based on the process and application used in extracting the information from the device, it was impossible for him or anyone else to tamper with the information or alter it in any way.

The witness is expected to resume testifying on Thursday afternoon.

- Alicia Dunkley-Willis