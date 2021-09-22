Klansman gangster-turned-witness claims he collected up to $100k a day from Spanish Town bus park

Klansman gangster-turned-witness claims he collected up to $100k a day from Spanish Town bus parkWednesday, September 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – In a riveting testimony Wednesday morning, the prosecution's first witness and self-confessed member of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang told the Home Circuit courtroom that on a daily basis he collected between $80,000 and $100,000 from the bus park in Spanish Town under orders from accused gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan.
The witness, who started his testimony before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes shortly after 10 am, said he met Bryan in 2016 and became his personal driver.
Asked why he chose to become the driver for Bryan, he said "I learnt he was Andre "Blackman" Bryan and you don't refuse a gangster". He told the court that his friend, a former top-tier member of the gang who introduced him to Bryan, has since been killed.
He also told the court that he was the gang's “banker”, and that the only day he did not go to the bus park to collect money was on a Sunday.
The witness, who is testifying from a remote location, also claimed that Bryan gave orders to gang members to murder people.
The individual, witness number two, is expected to give evidence over "several days", Sykes said earlier Wednesday.
Bryan is among 33 alleged gangsters linked to the vicious Klansman gang on trial.
The trial which began on Monday resumed Wednesday morning promptly at 10 after failing to get off the ground Tuesday because of technical foul-ups.
More to come
Alicia Dunkley-Willis
