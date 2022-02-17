'Klansman gangsters' lament dwindling finances, disloyalty in recordings

The first 77 minutes of the recording of an April 4, 2019 call between witness number one and two alleged members of the Klansman gang have now been played into the records of the court in the ongoing trial of 33 accused members of that outfit.

The conversation, which purportedly involves the sole female accused Stephanie Christie alias 'Mumma', and the mysterious co-conspirator so far only identified as 'City Puss', saw the three ranting over several issues including backstabbing fellow cronies and the apparent finances of the criminal organisation which had seemingly gone downhill since the incarceration of alleged leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan.

Christie, whom the witness has said is a pastor and who was arrested on the grounds of her St Thomas church, in an expletive laced rant lamented the absence of loyalty amongst the remaining members of the gang, charging that "di bwoy dem a hitch while we a defend Blackman".

Christie, who the witness had said during meetings of the gang was prone to be abrasive and controlling, at one point in the recording ironically told her calling partners that she would be getting into her car to talk to them as "Bush have ears" not knowing that she was being recorded and her comments would be shared with the police.

The three during the call discussed another gang member – who has since turned Crown witness --accusing him of being less than truthful about the funds belonging to the gang of which he was trustee. The embittered gangsters charged that the individual, alias Biggs, was "shorting them" and instructing them to tell "hombre", supposedly the incarcerated Bryan, that "nutten naw gwaan".

"Mi caan tell di man dat", City Puss, who the witness has described as "evil", declared in making his input to the conversation.

"Teef, dem nuh know nutten bout loyalty, a juss money dem inna, a hustle dem a hustle, man dem naw try build nutten" he declared.

He further expressed disgust over the fact that cronies had died and could not be given a proper burial while others who were behind bars and offered bail could not get their freedom because of the gang's pitiful coffers.

"Mi haffi go dung inna some strong prayer and fasting" Christie volunteered in noting the plight of two individuals.

In the meantime City Puss gave his prescription for the treatment of the "dogs" versus the "Jankros" (carrion eating birds) the two categories he had divided the gangsters who were taking sides into.

"All a who yuh si a teck side, it inna dem blood, dem a corruption, yuh can't deal wid di two a dem same way...when yuh can stone di dawg, yuh haffi shoot di jankcrow. A so yuh haffi deal wid dem wan deh from Spanish Town," he stated.

He further declared that when the gang was back to rights with its leader back in the saddle, a "new breed" of members would have to be recruited.

"Some likkle yute who nuh know nutten…

“Wi haffi instruct dem and groom dem...so dem don't get bad mind," he offered.

More later

-Alicia Dunkley-Willis