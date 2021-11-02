Klansman gangsters made multiple visits to studio of dancehall artiste, witness claims

The second ex-member of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang turned state informant on Tuesday morning referenced multiple visits by himself and alleged leader of the gang Andre "Blackman" Bryan to the St Andrew studio of dancehall artiste I-Octane, real name Byiome Muir.

According to the witness who resumed his testimony in the trial involving 33 accused members of the criminal outfit, while at the studio I-Octane would be recording music.

"More than one time we went to the studio," the witness said, adding that the facility was located on Dunrobin Avenue going toward Constant Spring Road in a plaza next to a car mart.

He made the disclosure in the course of identifying the accused Fabian Johnson, otherwise called Crocs, who he said accompanied himself and Bryan on those nighttime visits.

In the meantime, the ex-gang member also told the court how he called a CTOC investigator with whom he was in contact following a conversation with Bryan and another top member of the gang – only so far identified as Citypuss – during which he received instructions to collect a gun which was being held by the accused Ruel Taylor.

The witness had last week told the court that in 2018 he approached police investigators to out the gang. He said investigators had been disbelieving him when he told them that Bryan who was then incarcerated had actually called him from a private number from the confines of the prison. He said while in their presence, he received a call from Bryan and put the phone on speaker so they could hear Bryan speaking to him for themselves at which point they realised he had not lied.

