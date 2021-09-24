Klansman gangsters paid $100k for two vehicles used in hit, witness says

One of two key witnesses in the trial of 33 alleged members of the St Catherine-based Klansman/One Don gang in the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston, outlined Friday what he said were events leading to the murder of a man outside a supermarket in Spanish Town in the parish.

He alleged that the hit was ordered by leader of the gang, Andre "Blackman" Bryan, who never gave him or the hitmen reasons why the man should be killed.

The witness who testified from a remote location via video and audio technology, told the court that he bought two stolen motor vehicles – a Nissan AD Wagon and a Nissan Tiida – for $100,000, which were used in transporting the gunmen to and from the location.

He claimed that the motor vehicles were used to pick up men known to him as "Kartel", "Banks" and "Satan".

According to the witness, when they got to the location of the supermarket, "Kartel" and "Satan" exited the car, approached and shot a male vendor multiple times before jumping back into the vehicle and driving away.

The witness also claimed that Bryan gave orders for two other murders in the Spanish Town bus park and in Linstead in St Catherine where one of Blackman's rivals was killed.

The trial resumes on Monday.

Jason Cross