Klansman trial adjourned again as defendants undergo COVID tests

Klansman trial adjourned again as defendants undergo COVID testsMonday, October 04, 2021
|
The trial of the 33 accused members of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang was adjourned prematurely again on Monday as the court awaits COVID-19 test results for two defendants.
The results are expected to be made available on Tuesday, when the trial resumes.
The two accused, Andre Golding and Owen Ormsby were missing Monday morning when the case was called up.
Presiding Judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes indicated that he had been advised that the men were being tested as a precaution based on the fact that cases of the virus were discovered at the St Catherine location where they are being held.
He in the meantime bemoaned the fact that the defendants were not able to connect to the sitting remotely as the facility at which they are being held does not have those capabilities.
This, the Chief Justice said must be remedied as all major stations should be able to remote to the various courts.
Since its beginning on September 20, the trial has been adjourned thrice.
--Alicia Dunkley-Willis
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login