Klansman trial adjourned again as defendants undergo COVID tests

The trial of the 33 accused members of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang was adjourned prematurely again on Monday as the court awaits COVID-19 test results for two defendants.

The results are expected to be made available on Tuesday, when the trial resumes.

The two accused, Andre Golding and Owen Ormsby were missing Monday morning when the case was called up.

Presiding Judge, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes indicated that he had been advised that the men were being tested as a precaution based on the fact that cases of the virus were discovered at the St Catherine location where they are being held.

He in the meantime bemoaned the fact that the defendants were not able to connect to the sitting remotely as the facility at which they are being held does not have those capabilities.

This, the Chief Justice said must be remedied as all major stations should be able to remote to the various courts.

Since its beginning on September 20, the trial has been adjourned thrice.

--Alicia Dunkley-Willis