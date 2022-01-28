Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue placed at crash site on 2-year anniversary of their deaths

Kobe and Gianna Bryant statue placed at crash site on 2-year anniversary of their deathsFriday, January 28, 2022
|
CALIFORNIA, United States — Two years after NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, a statue of the pair has been placed at the crash site.
According to a report from CNN, the bronze statue of the pair was erected on Wednesday, January 26, to mark the second anniversary of their passing.
The statue, created by sculptor Dan Medina, shows Kobe Bryant in his Lakers uniform with his arm around Gianna, who is also wearing a basketball uniform. Gianna was sculpted with a basketball in her hand.
Seven other people died in the January 26, 2020 crash and according to CNN, the base of the statue has the names of all nine victims inscribed on a plaque.
The statue is set to remain at the site temporarily and is already attracting visitors who have been swarming the area to pay their respects to the NBA star and his daughter.
