Koffee announces debut album 'Gifted', shares video for new song

Grammy-winning reggae phenom Koffee has announced that her debut album Gifted will be released on March 25. The singer made the revelation in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Koffee revealed that the project is now available for pre-order.

The announcement comes days after the singer revealed stops on her North American tour.

Also titled Gifted, the tour is set to kick off on April 11 and will run until May 27. It will see her making stops in various US states as well as an appearance in Toronto, Canada.

According to reports, Gifted is slated to have 10 tracks, including her infectious 2020 hit Lockdown. It is also slated to include the recently released single Where I'm From as well as her newest track Pull Up, which was also released on Thursday.

Koffee won the Grammy award for Best Reggae Album back in 2020 for her 6-track EP, Rapture.

The win made her the first solo woman to cop the coveted golden gramophone for the Reggae category.