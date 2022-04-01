Koffee creates history on UK Albums chart

Koffee creates history on UK Albums chartFriday, April 01, 2022
BY KEVIN JACKSON
Koffee created history Friday when her debut album Gifted (Promised Land Recordings/Columbia Records UK) debuted at number nine on the Official UK Albums chart.
Gifted's chart entry makes Koffee the first female artiste from Jamaica to ever score a top ten entry on the chart, and the first Jamaican to earn a top ten placement since 44/876, the collaborative effort by Sting and Shaggy, sailed to number nine in 2018.
The last solo Jamaican artiste to have visited the top ten was Sean Paul, whose Dutty Rock album peaked at number two in early 2003.
Shaggy and Bob Marley and the Wailers are the only Jamaican acts who have earned a number one album on the chart.
Shaggy topped the chart with Hot Shot in 2001, while Marley hit the top with Legend in 1984. Legend is still on the tally, holding the number 30 spot after spending 1,023 weeks on the chart.
