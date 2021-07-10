Koffee hits Obama's 'Summer Playlist' again

Koffee hits Obama's 'Summer Playlist' againSaturday, July 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Grammy award winning Reggae artist Koffee has again made it onto former United State President, Barack Obama's 'Summer Playlist'.
It has become tradition for the former President to release the list of his favourite songs every summer. The 2021 edition of Obama's summer playlist features, 'Switch it up' by Protoje, featuring Koffee.
Bob Marley and the Wailers also make an appearance on the list with the song, 'Exodus' from their 1977 album of the same name.
'Toast' by Koffee was previously featured on Obama's summer playlist.
In sharing the playlist to social media Obama said, ''With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there's a lot to celebrate this summer. Here's a playlist of songs I've been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.''
