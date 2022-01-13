Koffee to make Coachella debut this April

Koffee to make Coachella debut this AprilThursday, January 13, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica—Grammy-winning reggae artiste Koffee is finally set to make her Coachella debut this April. The announcement was made via the festival's social media platforms on Wednesday.
The American music festival is scheduled to take place from April 15-24 in California and will see the likes of Ye, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles performing as headline acts.
Koffee is expected to perform on Saturday, April 16 and Saturday, April 23. Also set to hit the stage on those weekends are Meg Thee Stallion, Giveon and 21 Savage.
Koffee was first booked to perform on the 2020 staging of Coachella but the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's staging of the popular music festival will be the first since 2019.
