Kremi hands over 79 tablets to children of staff

Kremi hands over 79 tablets to children of staffWednesday, February 09, 2022
The management of Caribbean Cream Limited, trading as Kremi, recently handed over 79 tablets and screen savers to children of company employees to assist them with online learning at home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tablets were provided based on age groups. Presented were twenty 7-inch tablets for students at the kindergarten/basic school level; eighteen 8-inch for those in grades 1 to 3 and forty-one 10-inch for students at the Grade 4 to tertiary levels.
The devices, fitted with screen savers, are valued at $2.3 million.
“Despite our own challenges we were determined to help the parents, our valued employees, facing the pandemic challenges of this new way of learning”, said Ryan Peralto, General Manager of Caribbean Cream Limited.
