Krystal Lee bats for major upgrade of Brown's Town

ST ANN, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for St Ann North Western, Krystal Lee, is making the case for a major overhaul of Brown’s Town, the most significant site in the constituency, which is beset by a myriad of problems, including chronic traffic congestion.

Lee has described the town as “one of the most historical and popular major towns in St Ann”.

She said that it is the educational capital of the parish with three prominent and distinguished high schools, and one tertiary level institution and the closest town for over 80 communities.

“If the people of South West St Ann and Stewart Town in Trelawny wish to conduct business at the bank, tax office or other entities, they all come into Brown’s Town,” Lee said Tuesday during her maiden contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives.

Lee said data show that over 3,000 people commute through Brown’s Town on a daily basis.

“I doubt that there is a busier town in the rural space on Grand Market Night. For years this town has been congested with limited parking, long waiting for persons who want to conduct business in the town or just to pass through to go to other areas. The town is in serious need of proper town planning and development,” Lee said.

The first term MP said she was seeking the help of the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, in solving some of the problems besetting the town. Specifically, she wants the minister’s help in solving the longstanding congestion problem.

While she waits, Lee informed the House that there is a study being undertaken to look at diverting the traffic, "creating a by-pass in a sense from Brown’s Town for those going to Alexandria and on to Trelawny without them having to enter the town should they have no reason for going in the town".

Meanwhile, in terms of some developments that have already taken place or about to get underway, Lee mentioned the following:

-First phase of the overhaul of the Brown’s Town market completed at a cost of $21 million; the second phase to commence soon.

- Brown’s Town selected by the Local Government Ministry as the first of the ministry’s “Paint the City” project in the rural space. Approximately $17 million will be spent on the beautification of the town which will include reconstruction of parking lots and sidewalks, painting of the town and creation of murals.

Lee disclosed that the murals will be of people from the parish and organisations that have made a significant impact on the lives of residents. To date, murals have been confirmed for National Hero Marcus Garvey; Reggae superstar Robert Nesta Marley, Olympians Grace Jackson Small and Dionne Hemmings, singers Burning Spear and Romaine Virgo, DJs Shabba Ranks and Busy Signal, as well as the Minard Great House, the Old York Castle School and the St Marks Anglican Church.

“When you are driving towards downtown in Brown’s Town on your right, beginning at the Anglican Church wall, almost to National Commercial Bank, you will have an eye full of personalities and history of St Ann. It’s going to be beautiful,” Lee shared.

She also said consideration is being given to construct a multi-level parking facility in the town in conjunction with the Factories Corporation of Jamaica and the St Ann Municipal Corporation.