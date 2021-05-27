Krystal Tomlinson not 'standing firm' with Dayton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) President Krystal Tomlinson has distanced herself from the PNP's statement regarding Dr Dayton Campbell, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

In reference to a party statement, Tomlinson, in a series of tweets, said her support for the PNP should not be linked to "standing firm" in support of the general secretary as he seeks to clear his name.

Read- PNP 'stands firm in support' of Dr Dayton Campbell

News broke on Tuesday of an explosive defence filed by party activist Karen Cross in the Supreme Court in the defamation suit he has filed against her.

In her defence, Cross included signed statements, allegedly witnessed by justices of the peace, from three women making allegations of sexual misconduct against Campbell while they were minors.

The general secretary has publicly denied the allegations, while the PNP today said it “stands firm in support of our general secretary, as we await the outcome of the police investigation in relation to the three documents.

“The accuser is also before the party's Disciplinary Committee, to determine whether she must be held accountable for wrongfully bringing the party into disrepute.”

See full tweets from Tomlinson's thread on Twitter:

My support for the PNP should not be inextricably linked to “standing firm” in support of the GS (general secretary) as he seeks to clear his name of these disturbing allegations. That the release declared “The Party” to be in full support requires me to make clear that in this instance...

“The Party”/Officer Corp does not speak for me. I made no declaration on guilt or innocence. I make no declaration on Karen's motives or sincerity. But Karen's character is not sufficient for me to summarily declare “KMT...nutten nuh go so!” I am disgusted at what seems to be a game of “inches” by Karen in making clear the basis of her allegations: “Likkle bit now, likkle more when mi ready” shows extreme disregard for cultural disposition to spew disdain on victims who come forward and makes a mockery of the issue.

I expect the police to use every mechanism in their power to ensure she complies with the requirements to report what she knows and for the JP involved to do the same. It is absolutely outrageous how this is being handled. Literally turns my stomach.

I've detailed my fundamental concerns with the Party Leader, Chairman, GS Campbell and my PNPYO team. I believe it is important to also do so publicly because of how forceful I was (and will remain) on the George Wright issue. Different cases but I'm clear on my principles.

To be clear, my position is a personal one and does not reflect the views of the PNPYO.