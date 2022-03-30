Kyle Mayers jumps 33 spots in ICC bowling rankings

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – Kyle Mayers, whose maiden five-wicket haul played a key role in the West Indies' victory in the recently ended Apex Test series against England, has made a massive 33-spot jump in the International Cricket Council (ICC) bowling ranks.

In the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday, the seamer climbed from 81 to 48 – one of the biggest leaps in recent history.

Kemar Roach, who moved two places up to number 12 remains the highest-ranked West Indies bowler. Jason Holder, meanwhile, dropped three places to 18.

Mayers' movement comes on the heels of his heroics with the ball in the decisive third Test in which he had match figures of 27-17-41-7, including a career-best 5-18 in the second innings as West Indies won by 10 wickets on day four.

It was the home team's first Test match win at the Grenada National Stadium, and they became the first team to lift the newly-minted Richards-Botham trophy.

Also making a big move in the rankings was batting hero Joshua Da Silva. He moved up 21 places to 63 on the table.

The wicket-keeper pulled West Indies around in the first innings with a monumental maiden Test century. He made 100 not out, including 10 boundaries, off 257 balls, and earned the Apex Player of the Match award for the match-winning effort which lifted West Indies from 128-7 to 297 all out.

West Indies captain Kyle Brathwaite, adjudged Man-of-the-Series for his 341 runs at an average of 85, is still the highest-ranked West Indies batsman at number 26, one spot higher than in the previous rankings.

Nkrumah Bonner slid 11 places to 42, one spot below Jermaine Blackwood.