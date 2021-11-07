LIAT plans for return to Guyana

Regional carrier LIAT is said to be planning on returning to Guyana having ceased operations to the Caribbean nation last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of airports in an effort to control the spread of the virus.

According to Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, the regional airline has applied to return to Guyana.

Edghill, however, noted that the airline will not receive the necessary aviation approval until the government is assured of the company's steadfastness. The Guyanese government is seeking to ensure that quality service will be provided for all passengers flying into the country.

When pressed on the requirements for permission, the Public Works Minister answered, “It has to do with the assurances that we can have.”

“Passengers don't want to be buying tickets and be left with a stub in their hand and no carrier to bring them back or take them in,” he continued.

He also noted that the government was not withholding permission in favour of interCaribbean Airways, another regional carrier that has just entered the Guyanese market. He stated that there is no “exclusivity” for anyone.

Meanwhile, Saheed Sulaman, the director of Air Transport Management at the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has been quoted as saying that the “ball is in LIAT's court”.

“They need to submit their business case to the GCAA to show they have the financial resources to provide their services efficiently and legally,” he said.

Leeward Island Air Transport was established in 1956 in Montserrat.

In 1971 Court Line Aviation of the UK acquired control and renamed the airline LIAT. In 1974 ownership of the airline was acquired by 11 Caribbean governments and it was then renamed LIAT (1974) Limited.