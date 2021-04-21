LIAT resumes flights to two Caribbean destinations

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – The Antigua-based regional airline, LIAT, says it will resume flights to Barbados and St Lucia later this week, after suspending them as a result of the ongoing eruption at the La Soufrière volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

LIAT said that as of Friday, it will resume flights to Barbados and St Lucia, but would continue the suspension to St Vincent and Grenada “until further notice”.

The cash-strapped airline had suspended all flights in the southern part of its network as April 9, when the volcano began erupting explosively.

It said that the extended suspension, which affects all flights south of Dominica, had been caused by the explosive eruptions of the volcano and that these eruptions continue to spew large ash clouds into the atmosphere, forcing the closure of airports and airspace in the vicinity.