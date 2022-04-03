LISTEN: Spice feeling anxious ahead of Grammys

Though grateful at just being nominated, dancehall star Spice says she is filled with anxiety about the potential of winning her first-ever Grammy on Sunday.

The 'Queen of Dancehall' spoke with the Jamaica Observer from her suite in Las Vegas just hours ahead of the awards ceremony.

“Win, lose or draw I am super grateful to even be here in Vegas today, waking up and feeling nervous,” Spice said.

“I am too nervous to eat, I am grateful, I just can't wait,” said the entertainer whose preparations for the show started at 6am.

Spice has been nominated in the Best Reggae Album category for her album 10. The other nominees are Pamoja by Etana, Live N Livin by Sean Paul, Royal by Jesse Royal, Positive Vibrations by Gramps Morgan and Beauty in the Silence by SOJA.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.