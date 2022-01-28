L Robert Honeyghan appointed General Manager of UDC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — L Robert Honeyghan has been appointed general manager of the Urban Development Corporation, effective January 31, 2022.

Honeyghan is a seasoned management professional with a wealth of experience working in the public and private sectors. He has skills in government operations, public sector management, diplomacy, economic and social development, and strategic planning and implementation. He has led advisory and enterprise teams with emphasis on business optimisation and reorganisation, strategic management and operational improvement.

In his capacity as diaspora community relations officer, and advisor to Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States of America, Honeyghan worked to implement policy objectives to connect the diaspora with opportunities in Jamaica, to increase economic and social development within key growth sectors.

The holder of a Juris Doctor Degree from Washington College of Law, Honeyghan was employed to Deloitte and Touché LLP as a senior consultant with broad oversight for developing enterprise transformation programmes and finance performance management plans for entities in several industries.

More recently, he served the Jamaican government as the senior advisor to Senator Aubyn Hill at the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC) and is currently the deputy chairman of the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA).

Honeyghan led enterprise risk management (ERM) transformation programmes for public sector government entities, managed enterprise-wide risks, created statistically validated approaches and probability-based impact estimates, for billion-dollar portfolios and provided recommendations to support financial and operational management.

Honeyghan, who also speaks on finance and business management at local and international conferences, has made contributions to government policies towards increased economic growth in key sectors. These include Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Special Economic Zones (SEZ), The National Water Commission (NWC) and the Jamaica International Financial Services Authority (JIFSA). He has led initiatives with international corporations and multilateral entities.