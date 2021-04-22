La Soufrière continues to erupt

La Soufrière continues to eruptThursday, April 22, 2021
|
KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) – The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies St Augustine campus in Trinidad and Tobago says the La Soufrière volcano continues to erupt and another explosion was seen shortly after 11:00 am (local time) today.
The advisory started that the eruption rose above eight kilometres into the atmosphere and most of the material seemed to be going towards the sea.
The Seismic Research Centre said the activity continues to follow the pattern established after the explosive activity on April 18.
In its latest update, the monitoring body warned that explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude, can occur with little or no warning.
