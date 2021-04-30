La Soufriere remains in a state of unrest

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — The scientists monitoring the La Soufriere here are warning that it continues to be in a state of unrest even though seismic activity remains low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash venting more than a week ago.

The Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) in its latest bulletin said that in the last 24 hours, only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes have been recorded and there was no further tremor.

It said that the seismic stations recorded signals from multiple lahars (mud flows) during a 12-hour period starting on April 28 and that “lahars seem to have taken place in all the valleys that drain from La Soufrière and caused considerable erosion and damage.

“Lahars are fast moving, dense mixture of rocks, ash and vegetation and water originating from a volcano. Some of these were hot lahars which were visibly steaming, having passed through hot volcanic deposits. So many trees were brought down by the lahars that floating logs are a hazard to small craft near shore. The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest,” the SRC warned.

It said explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude to those that have already occurred in this eruption, can take place with little or no warning.

The volcano erupted explosively on April 9 forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

Meanwhile, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Christian Council said that it is thankful to God for there has been no loss of lives during the eruptions “and also for the overwhelming responses by so many to alleviate human suffering and discomfort".

“While we navigate the consequences of the eruptions, many are dealing with deaths in their families, job loss and job insecurity, loss of income, chronic illness and a host of other ills and challenges,” it said in a statement, adding that “we are convinced that God made us resilient.

The council praised those who have been engaged in mobilisation, providing supplies, offering support and encouragement to those who have been displaced.

“While some have been deliberate for various reasons (positive and negative) in posting on social media, there are many who have been doing tremendous work behind the scenes. Churches have not only made their facilities available as shelters but have given tremendous support to these shelters and many others.

“Teachers have risen to the occasion, while there may be the few who have been difficult and resistant, the vast majority have been wonderful in their efforts in shelter management and caring for the evacuees,” the Council said, adding that members have “visited and received feedback from several shelters to date and from those reports, things have been overwhelmingly positive.