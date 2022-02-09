Labour Ministry leads relief efforts in communities affected by recent rainfall

Labour Ministry leads relief efforts in communities affected by recent rainfallWednesday, February 09, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security along with other humanitarian partners, has moved decisively to bring much-needed relief to communities in St Mary, Portland, and St Ann, which were affected by torrential rainfall from January 31 to February 1, 2022.
According to an assessment received by the ministry's Disaster, Rehabilitation and Welfare Management Unit, St Mary experienced the majority of damage — especially in the communities of Pagee, Port Maria and its environs.
Approximately 850 households have been assessed to date.
The ministry noted, however, that Jacks River, Baileys Vale and Boscobel received distributions of approximately 370 food packages along with over 450 mattresses and hygiene supplies and sanitisation kits.
Meanwhile, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda promised help for the citizens affected by infrastructural damages sustained, and loss of goods in the vendors' arcade in Port Maria.
"We want to assure our citizens, especially the vendors who lost valuable goods in the flood at the Port Maria arcade, that we are committed to assisting persons affected by this deliberate disaster and will do everything possible to help them through this difficult time," Samuda said.
The ministry said it will continue to monitor and investigate reports of damage and provide emergency support where necessary.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy