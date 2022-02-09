Labour Ministry leads relief efforts in communities affected by recent rainfall

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security along with other humanitarian partners, has moved decisively to bring much-needed relief to communities in St Mary, Portland, and St Ann, which were affected by torrential rainfall from January 31 to February 1, 2022.

According to an assessment received by the ministry's Disaster, Rehabilitation and Welfare Management Unit, St Mary experienced the majority of damage — especially in the communities of Pagee, Port Maria and its environs.

Approximately 850 households have been assessed to date.

The ministry noted, however, that Jacks River, Baileys Vale and Boscobel received distributions of approximately 370 food packages along with over 450 mattresses and hygiene supplies and sanitisation kits.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda promised help for the citizens affected by infrastructural damages sustained, and loss of goods in the vendors' arcade in Port Maria.

"We want to assure our citizens, especially the vendors who lost valuable goods in the flood at the Port Maria arcade, that we are committed to assisting persons affected by this deliberate disaster and will do everything possible to help them through this difficult time," Samuda said.

The ministry said it will continue to monitor and investigate reports of damage and provide emergency support where necessary.