Labour Ministry's office on Harbour Street closed due to flooding

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says its Harbour Street, Kingston office is closed to the public Monday due to flooding caused by rain from the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa over the weekend.

The ministry said, however, that the office will be re-opened for business Tuesday, July 6 at 8:30 am. It apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Several roads and communities were impacted by the heavy rains over the weekend which forced the National Works Agency (NWA) to mobilise its units across the island.

In St James, a major landslide along the Shaw Castle Road in Maroon Town on Sunday left the roadway impassable.

The Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine was also impassable following the storm but was reopened to vehicular traffic shortly before midnight Sunday after the NWA removed several impediments, including boulders that had fallen onto the corridor.

The road leading to Old Habour from May Pen was also deemed passable by the agency. However, members of the public were still advised to proceed with caution on both roadways.

The agency continues work to clear corridors on Monday.