Lacovia upset Munro in D’Cup

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Lacovia High threw themselves a lifeline to advance to the second round of the DaCosta cup when a double strike from Jahmaul Wright powered them to a come from behind win 2-1 over Zone C leaders Munro College at the STETHS Sports Complex in Santa Cruz.

Under the hot one o'clock sun, it was Munro who dictated the early pace with short, snappy passes. The deadlock was broken early when Ceon Falconer dropped back in midfield and played a brilliant ball through to Xarier Bruce who beat the goalkeeper to the ball.

Bruce was however taken down by the advancing goalkeeper and up stepped captain Sean Kenyon to convert the resulting spot kick.

The lead was almost doubled shortly after as Bruce left was unmarked in the six yard box but failed to control. Lacovia had a few opportunities of their own, but shot wide on each occasion.

With halftime approaching Lacovia sprung a quick counter attack and striker Jahmaul Wright raced away from the Munro defence and calmly slot past goalkeeper Henry James to equalise in the 40th minute.

Lacovia had the chance to take the lead early in the second half but Travon Davy missed from inside the six yard box, directing his effort off the post. And Munro almost retook the lead when Sean Kenyon saw his free kick from 25 yards ricochet off the corner of the crossbar and upright.

The match remained deadlocked until the 88th minute when Davy got away from two defenders and passed to Wright at the back post, who rolled the ball into an empty net and score his second goal of the game.

The win now leaves Munro on 12 points and Lacovia two points behind on 10, with

STETHS leading the group on 13 points following their exciting 3-2 win over BB Coke High. However BB Coke is out on contention on seven points.

The final round of fixtures will see STETHS play Lacovia and Munro play BB Coke both at the STETHS Sports Complex on Saturday.

Steve Cole