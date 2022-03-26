Lamara Distin breaks national outdoor high jump record

Lamara Distin breaks national outdoor high jump recordSaturday, March 26, 2022
|
AUSTIN, Texas — Lamara Distin is the new Jamaican women's high jump record holder after she cleared 1.96m to win the event at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.
The Texas A&M junior broke the 1.93m set in May 2010 by Sheree Francis-Ruff and set a Texas A&M school record, is the fifth best collegian all-time and is a world championships qualifying mark.
The mark beat her previous best of 1.90m set last year while placing second at the NCAA Division One championships at Hayward Field and it was also the best performance in the event ever at the Mike Myers Field.
She now holds both the outdoor and indoor records after she cleared 1.92m to win the event at the Don Kirby Elite Indoor meet at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico in February, and which she equalled while winning the NCAA Indoor title earlier this month.
She broke the previous national indoor record of 1.90m set in March 2002 at a meet in Boston, USA by Maresa Cadienhead and beat her previous best 1.88m which had seen her tied with two other jumpers for second place.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy