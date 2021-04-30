Lambert Brown apologises in Senate over 'jungle justice' comments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition senator Lambert Brown this morning withdrew a comment he made last week in the Senate, about using “jungle justice” violence against violators of females in his family.

At the start of this morning’s sitting, Leader of Opposition Business, Peter Bunting, informed the President of the Senate Thomas Tavares-Finson that Senator Brown wanted to withdraw the comment, at which point he was allowed to do so, and made the following response:

“Last Friday during the debate on a motion for adjournment, I expressed my personal view in relation to anyone violating any female member of my family. Those are my personal views. I urged no one else to act on those views, neither do I hold such personal views as policy.

They remain my personal views.

“However, on reflection, I accept that the Senate was not the place to expand such views. My comment was made in the wrong forum, and I therefore withdraw it from this forum.

Brown was reacting to a wave of protest which followed his “jungle justice” comments which are local parlance for violent retaliatory responses to a criminal actions, including rape and robberies.

“I don’t need a lawyer, once the jungle justice in the absence of the rule of law kicks in. I have held that view for many, many years,” Brown said.

He also added that he would walk proudly to the Spanish Town gallows knowing that family honour was observed.

Balford Henry